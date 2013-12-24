Quarterback Index: Year-end rankings

Rivers and Mike McCoy made the Chargers' offense fun to watch, something that rarely happened in the Norv Turner era. ... Brees' excellent season was remarkably similar to the last two, although he was hit a lot more. ... Brady's rough first half wasn't all on his lack of weapons, but he'd have my vote for second-half MVP. (Note: That's not a real award.)... Rodgers was as outstanding as ever when he played. He would be ranked No. 2 for his time on the field, but he didn't start enough to qualify here.