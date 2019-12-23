Quarterback finalists announced for NFL All-Time Team

Selected by Chargers in 2nd round (32nd overall pick) of 2001 draft... Entering Week 16, NFL's all-time leader in pass yards (76,577), completion pct (67.5), completions (6,792)... Has had 5,000+ pass yards a record 5 times (no other QB has done more than once)... Has ranked 1st or T-1st in pass yards 7 times (most in NFL history)... One of 8 QBs with 7 pass TD in a game... Super Bowl XLIV MVP in Saints' win vs Colts... 2-time NFL Offensive Player of Year, 2008, 2011... 12 career Pro Bowls (3rd-most by QB all-time)... 2006 1st-team All-Pro. Walter Payton Man of Year, 2006... Born January 15, 1979, in Austin, Texas.