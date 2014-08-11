Quarterback competitions: Who is winning?

Anyone declaring a winner out of the first preseasonBrian Hoyer-Johnny Manziel matchup has an agenda. Both made a few good plays against the Detroit Lions, struggled to move the ball overall, and were victimized by drops. Hoyer probably had the best two throws of the night, but he also had the worst two throws. He wasn't accurate. Manziel took a while to process some decisions, and also showed off his accuracy and playmaking ability.