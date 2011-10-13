QBs on the block? Palmer, Orton could be dealt at deadline

!

Jeff Darlington NFL.com

Time for Bengals to punt on Palmer

If the most sensible NFL trade is going to occur before Tuesday, then Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer should wind up ... well, anywhere other than Cincinnati. Palmer has proved he's serious about not playing again for the Bengals, and while I respect Mike Brown's stance on not caving to players' desires, it's time he also recognize a savvy business move when it exists.

Like a solid stock that will soon lose value because of a saturated market, Palmer's value is only going to diminish as the next draft approaches. We're on the brink of a very solid group of rookie quarterbacks -- one with a greater perception among scouts than the 2010 crop. Brown should find the best suitor and unload Palmer now before he loses any more value.