QB-WR fine-tuning is best aspect of player-run workouts

Player-run workouts have value beyond the mere chance for teammates to get together in a football-like setting (and, yes, I am using the term loosely) at a time when there is otherwise no opportunity to do so at a team facility. Their greatest benefit is allowing quarterbacks and receivers the chance to work on their timing, which tends to be the most significant accomplishment of team-supervised drills during the offseason. But it can mean even more than that to the small number of teams with an established veteran quarterback who has a mostly veteran surrounding cast and the same offensive coaches using the same scheme. They can be a little bit more specific in what they cover and address ways to improve on certain areas from last season. I also wouldn't dismiss the importance of bonding. For most players, it is second nature to work toward unified goals that routinely are established this time of year.