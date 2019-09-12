QB Index, Week 2: Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott rocket up ranks

Bhanpuri: That Superman doesn't have to barrel into defenders to move the chains and carry the offense anymore -- now that Christian McCaffrey has assumed those responsibilities -- has to serve as a breath of fresh air for Panthers fans who no longer have to hold their collective breath with each snap. That said, three rushing attempts for -2 yards from one of the most dangerous mobile quarterbacks the game has ever known feels more like regression than evolution. Newton showed solid anticipation and velocity on comeback routes Sunday, but missed some layups and noticeably took only one shot of 20 yards or more the entire game. Whether it's because No. 1's shoulder isn't quite right or simply a result of Norv Turner's system (or both), if the Panthers stick to this script, then their pass catchers (looking at you, D.J. Moore) will need to rack up more YAC than they did in Week 1, when they ranked 29th in the NFL in Next Gen Stats' YAC above expectation metric.