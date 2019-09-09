Roundup: Falcons' Chris Lindstrom broke foot vs. Vikes

The Atlanta Falcons lost not only their season opener but also their first-round pick to an injury.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom is expected to be in a boot for about eight weeks after breaking a small bone in his foot, per a source informed of the situation. The rookie left the stadium in a walking boot after exiting Sunday's game against the Vikings in the third quarter.

Selected 14th overall, Lindstrom was expected to be a plug-and-play starter along a remade offensive line. The rookie made it just 42 plays into his season before those plans could be in jeopardy. Lindstrom is likely headed to injured reserve but could return late in the season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fellow Falcons first-round rookie Kaleb McGary has suffered his own health issues since being drafted, undergoing a heart procedure in late July. McGary played 40 snaps in Sunday's loss.

Entering the offseason with the goal of upgrading the offensive line after struggles in 2018, those plans might have gone awry -- or at least set back -- after just one tilt.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will undergo surgery Monday morning to repair his broken left clavicle and will be placed on injured reserve with a liklely designation to return list, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced that defensive tackle Malik Jackson has a significant injury that will take time to heal. Pederson added that Jackson will undergo more tests and a roster move could happen Tuesday.

3. Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is still being evaluated after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 and it could take "a couple days" before his fate is decided, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Hill's options range from missing a few games to IR/designated to return.

4. San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Rapoport reports. Coleman is expected to miss time due to the injury and undergoing more tests today to determine the severity of the sprain.

5. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (ankle) received good news after his MRI results came back "all good," according to Pelissero, per a source familiar with the situation. With his injury not being deemed significant, Mixon has a real chance to play Week 2 against the 49ers. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters Mixon is day to day.

6. Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice will likely miss time after having an MRI on his right knee, Rapoport reported. The second-year back will continue to be evaluated but the team hopes he will not need surgery, per Rapoport. Guice, who missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL in his left knee, gained 18 yards on 10 carries in his NFL debut.

7. X-Rays cam back negative for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), per Rapoport. Smith-Schuster limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Cornerback Joe Haden has suffered a sprained AC joint, according to Rapoport via a source.

8. Indianapolis Colts wideout Marcus Johnson (concussion) has been cleared and will be released today, Rapoport reported via a source. Johnson was waived/injured by the Colts and was placed on injured reserve on August 31. The Super Bowl LII champion is expected to garner interest in light of a rash of WR injuries around the NFL.

9. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Jimmy Smith will be out "multiple" weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, with the length of his absence depending on how he heels. Smith avoided major injury, but any missed time is compounded by cornerback Tavon Young also being sidelined.

10. Pete Carroll told reporters he didn't have updates on defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), tight end Will Dissly (knee) and CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring), noting that all have them have issues after suffering injuries in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

#Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford, who impressed yesterday, suffered a calf strain and is considered week-to-week, source said. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are re-signing veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor.

11. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said wide receiver Sterling Shepard might have suffered a concussion in New York's loss to the Cowboys. Offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and linebacker Kareem Martin (knee) are also being evaluated.

12. Jets coach Adam Gase said linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and Quinnen Williams (ankle) are unlikely to practice Wednesday and are still being evaluated. Williams was spotted at the team facility in a walking boot.