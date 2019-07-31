Falcons OL Kaleb McGary to undergo heart procedure

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday, the team announced.

The minimally-invasive procedure is similar to two previous procedures the Washington product has undergone in his playing career, per the Falcons.

A timetable for his recovery is expected after the procedure takes place, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Cardiac ablation is a procedure that can correct heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias), according to the Mayo Clinic.

McGary was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the Scouting Combine earlier this year. He missed about one and half months in college due to the condition, Rapoport adds.

The Falcons traded up to select McGary with the 31st selection in the 2019 draft, pairing him with first-round guard Chris Lindstrom to help overhaul the offensive line.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary has worked mostly with Atlanta's second-team at right tackle during training camp.