Chargers' Hunter Henry suffered left knee fracture

Hunter Henry is sidelined again.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced in a statement Wednesday.

Henry will continue to be evaluated, and the official timeframe for his return has not yet been determined, the Chargers added.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Chargers will not place Henry on injured reserve. The Chargers believe he will be out about a month, a shorter timeline than if he was placed on IR, Rapoport adds.

The injury is the latest devastating setback for the fourth-year tight end and the Bolts.

After a promising 2017 campaign, Henry tore his ACL in May 2018. He missed the 2018 regular season but played 13 snaps in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots, per Next Gen Stats.

Henry had 4 receptions for 60 yards in the Bolts' Week 1 overtime win.