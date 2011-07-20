Putting a man on the moon makes this harder to accept

6. ... Have a replay system that works.

Honestly, how many times have you sat at Buffalo Wild Wings (or your preferred viewing station for football and other appropriate actions) and seen a player clearly drop a ball, despite it being ruled a catch? It usually takes the room five seconds to determine it was a drop, but what happens? The coach challenges the call, the official spends about six minutes under the hood and then returns to says that it's inconclusive -- the play stands. Which makes the replay challenge a bigger waste of time than reading one of my columns.