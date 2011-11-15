Pursuit of perfection: Packers chase 16-0, Colts 0-16

Published: Nov 15, 2011 at 05:56 AM

The Packers improved to 9-0 on Monday night with a dominating win over the Vikings. On the other end of the spectrum, the Colts dropped to 0-10 in a 17-3 home loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. What's more likely to happen: The Packers going 16-0 or the Colts going 0-16?

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Orlovsky is the Colts' last chance? They're doomed

The Colts going winless looks like a real possibility. As good as the Packers are playing, I think they'll have an off day soon and lose before securing the top seed in the playoffs. The Colts have given teams their best shot and lost. Teams have played marginally against Indianapolis and won.

Dan Orlovsky looks like he's now the quarterback -- and why not, since Kerry Collins and Curtis Painter have failed -- so maybe he can work something special. But the fact that they tried Collins and Painter ahead of him for so long shouldn't spur much hope. The team is a mess and the schedule isn't forgiving.

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Best chance to win has already passed for Indy

A week ago, I wrote in a prediction column the Colts would go 0-16. See no reason to change that thought now!

The Jaguars, at home, was their best chance to win, and Curtis Painter made sure that didn't materialize. They are failing at all levels now, with regularity, besides the quarterback play.

Maybe they beat Jacksonville on the road in Week 17, but somehow I doubt it. The Packers still have some tough division games left, with teams that can rush the passer, and you have to wonder if they rest vets down the stretch as well.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • No team can compete with the Packers right now

I don't know how anybody can pick the Colts. We all know what happens when Jim Caldwell is closing in on perfection: He blows it. At some point, Caldwell will pull all of his bad players and start subbing in guys who will just mail it in to blow a chance for the 0-16. So count the Colts for one win.

But who has a chance to stop the Packers right now? No team is even close to the Packers. Even potential trap games turn into blowouts. This team has no equal at this point, and I don't care how bad the Packers' D plays. The Bears and Lions pose challenges, but can you see Matthew Stafford or Jay Cutler out-dueling Aaron Rodgers, who has become the best player in the NFL?

  • Albert Breer NFL Network

  • Too many hurdles for the Packers to clear

The Colts going 0-16. The Packers still have the Lions twice, the Bears, Raiders, Giants and Bucs, all teams capable of nipping a napping behemoth. And even if Green Bay is able to keep focus and plow through the schedule, the coaches and players can't control injuries, and one too many could bring the decision to rest players.

The bottom line is there are far more circumstantial things that could stand in the way of the Packers than the Colts.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • No hope in sight for the Colts, even defensively

I really don't think either will happen, and I have history on my side. The Packers might shut things down late in the season and rest some starters, or Aaron Rodgers will continue to be hit (23 sacks) and have to deal with an injury. I like the Packers for a 15-1 record.

As for the Colts, there is no hope in sight. With Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis having one sack between them in the past five games, even the defense isn't capable of winning a game. For now, I'll pick the Colts for 0-16.

