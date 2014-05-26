Around the League

Projected 2014 starters: Team-by-team breakdown

Published: May 26, 2014 at 05:54 AM

Around The League is predicting the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class.

Texans: Clowney pick revamps Texans

Highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans did an impressive job of reloading in the 2014 NFL Draft. But who will be starting under center in Houston? Chris Wesseling explores. Read

Colts: Enough weapons on roster?

General manager Ryan Grigson did not have the luxury of first- and fourth-round picks in the 2014 NFL Draft. Have the Colts supplied Andrew Luck with enough roster depth to surpass the Broncos and Patriots? Read

Jaguars: Will Bortles start?

The futures of coach Gus Bradley and general manager David Caldwell are riding on the Blake Bortles selection. Will the quarterback sit his rookie season or eventually supplant incumbent Chad Henne? Read

Titans: Sankey on learning curve

Bishop Sankey is the offseason favorite to emerge out of Tennessee's three-headed backfield. Chris Wesseling writes the rookie needs to be one of a handful of young Titans to graduate to a Pro Bowl level. Read

Broncos: Ware addition boosts defense

The newly acquired DeMarcus Ware figures to add a dynamic pass rusher to the Denver defense. Gregg Rosenthal takes a look at the Broncos' roster heading into the 2014 season. Read

Chiefs: Can linebacker Ford crack the lineup?

Linebacker Dee Ford was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 23rd overall pick in the draft. Will this dynamic rookie crack the starting lineup? Around The League investigates. Read

Chargers: Verrett figures to make an impact

First-round draft pick Jason Verrett figures to have an immediate impact in the San Diego Chargers' secondary. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the rest of San Diego's starters. Read

Raiders: McFadden vs. MJD highlights RB battle

Who will win the battle for the starting running back job between veterans Darren McFadden and Maurice Jones-Drew? ATL explores that and other choices faced by the Oakland Raiders. Read

Patriots: Browner, Revis revamp secondary

New England signed former Brandon Browner and Darrelle Revis this offseason to bolster the secondary. Marc Sessler opines who joins the two cornerbacks in the Patriots' 2014 starting lineup? Read

Bills: Watkins raises team's expectations

Can new addition Sammy Watkins spark the Buffalo Bills to their first postseason berth since 1999? Marc Sessler writes whether or not this year's Bills team looms as a dark-horse playoff contender.Read

Dolphins: Tannehill eyeing improved protection

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked a league-worst 59 times last season. Will four key additions to Miami's offensive line keep the franchise signal-caller upright in 2014?Read

Jets: Smith vs. Vick highlights QB battle

There is a battle in the Big Apple for the New York Jets' starting quarterback job. Will Michael Vick or Geno Smith get the nod? Marc Sessler states his case for who deserves the No. 1 spot. Read

Steelers: Shazier primed to flash skill set

Ryan Shazier and his 4.38 40-yard dash speed arrive in Pittsburgh. You can pencil him in as a starter, but what about the other 10 defenders? Chris Wesseling explores the Steelers' depth chart.Read

Browns: Manziel working way up pecking order

Can rookie Johnny Manziel usurp incumbent Brian Hoyer for the Browns' starting QB job? Chris Wesseling breaks down how Cleveland's roster shapes up after an eventful offseason.Read

Bengals: Can Bernard make mark as No. 1 back?

Giovani Bernard is an emerging force, but will he be the sure-fire No. 1 running back in the wake of the Bengals drafting Jeremy Hill? Chris Wesseling looks at Cincinnati's depth chart for 2014.Read

Ravens: High hopes for Mosley, linebackers

C.J. Mosley joins a linebacker corps that may be the best since Ray Lewis was in his prime. Chris Wesseling predicts who else joins Mosley, as well as the rest of the Baltimore Ravens' starters. Read

Vikings: Bridgewater ready to unseat Cassel?

A quarterback controversy could be bubbling in Minnesota if Teddy Bridgewater can outplay Matt Cassel. But who would be the No. 1 signal-caller if the season started today? Gregg Rosenthal has the answer. Read

Packers: Safety first with Clinton-Dix pick

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is one new face in the Green Bay Packers' secondary. Does the safety figure to start? Gregg Rosenthal opines where the rookie ball hawk and his teammates fit in.Read

Lions: Ebron adds more pass-catching punch

Eric Ebron joins a loaded Detroit Lions offense looking to find stability under new coach Jim Caldwell. Will the first-round tight end earn the starting job? Gregg Rosenthal explores the issue.Read

Bears: Allen's arrival deepens defensive line

Jared Allen highlighted a busy offseason for the Bears' pass rush. Who joins him on the new Chicago defensive line? Gregg Rosenthal sets up the likely depth chart for 2014. Read

Seahawks: Harvin ready for bigger role

After missing almost all of 2013 with injuries, receiver Percy Harvin is expected to assume a starting role for the Seattle Seahawks. See the rest of the projected lineup for last season's Super Bowl champs.Read

Rams: Building a contender from the inside

The Rams have done a stellar job building up their roster from the inside, but with holes at wide receiver and the secondary, can St. Louis win with Sam Bradford at QB?Read

Cardinals: Ready for a Super run?

The Cardinals selected Deone Bucannon in the first round of this year's draft with hopes he'll become Arizona's enforcer in the secondary. With a top-notch defense are the Cards Super Bowl contenders?Read

49ers: Jimmie Ward more than a safety?

First-round draft pick Jimmie Ward should be third on the depth chart at safety -- but that doesn't stop Around The League's Gregg Rosenthal from predicting the 49ers' new addition will snag a starting role.Read

Buccaneers: Evans teams up with Jackson

Mike Evans joins Vincent Jackson in a reloaded Tampa Bay aerial assault. Where does he fit in the Buccaneers' 2014 depth chart? Marc Sessler takes a crack at prognosticating where the puzzle pieces fall.Read

Saints: Bailey a part of revamped secondary

Champ Bailey joined the Saints via free agency in the offseason. Will the 35-year-old veteran cornerback make the starting lineup? Marc Sessler pencils in who gets 2014 first-team reps in the Big Easy.Read

Panthers: Benjamin injects life into aerial attack

Kelvin Benjamin definitely will see his share of targets in a thin Panthers wide receiving corps. Will he be a No. 1 wideout? Marc Sessler gives his take on where Carolina stands heading into 2014.Read

Falcons: Matthews fortifies offensive line

Jake Matthews will be a plug-and-play offensive tackle for the Falcons. But which side will he protect? Marc Sessler attempts to answer the question by predicting Atlanta's 2014 depth chart.Read

Cowboys: Can Lawrence replace Ware?

Will Demarcus Lawrence plug the hole left by departed pass rusher DeMarcus Ware? Chris Wesseling breaks down the Cowboys' potential depth chart for the upcoming 2014 NFL season.Read

Giants: Beckham injects speed into offense

The New York Giants reloaded their receiving corps. Will first-round pick Odell Beckham make up for the loss of Hakeem Nicks? Chris Wesseling gives you Big Blue's 2014 outlook.Read

Eagles: Sproles' role to increase in Philly

Darren Sproles' arrival gives Eagles coach Chip Kelly the opportunity to expand the running back's role given DeSean Jackson's departure from Philadelphia. Chris Wesseling predicts who else will start.Read

Redskins: DJax to elevate aerial attack

The Washington Redskins boast one of the most improved wide receiving corps in all of football, highlighted by the addition of DeSean Jackson. Chris Wesseling outlines where DJax fits in Jay Gruden's offense.Read

