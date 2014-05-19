Projected 2014 starters: St. Louis Rams

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» Wide receiver typifies what's wrong with the Rams' offense. They have plenty of options, but need their young talent to step up. We gave the starting jobs to incumbents Chris Givens and Austin Pettis, but Brian Quick and free-agent pickup Kenny Britt have a chance to start as well.
» It's rare to see the No. 13 overall pick in the draft sit for long, but don't assume that Aaron Donald will pass solid veteran Kendall Langford on the depth chart right away. The Rams' starting defensive line could be the best in the entire league.
» Second-round pick Lamarcus Joyner is a Jeff Fisher favorite. This is a roster in desperate need of cornerback help, and there will be pressure on the Florida State product to produce right away.
» No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson will start his career at left guard. He probably won't stay there past 2014, but his addition there could bolster Zac Stacy's rushing numbers.
» The secondary is a problem, but it's fair to say that expectations have been raised in St. Louis. General manager Les Snead and coach Jeff Fisher have done a terrific job building up this roster and improving toughness, especially on defense. If Sam Bradford is as good as the Rams believe he is, this is a starting lineup that should win more than seven games.