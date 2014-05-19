Projected 2014 starters: Seattle Seahawks

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» The Seahawks didn't have a draft pick until No. 45, and they had only two picks in the top 105. Translation: They probably won't get a lot of help from this rookie class.
» The second-round picks, wide receiver Paul Richardson and tackle Justin Britt, have the best chance for an immediate impact. Richardson could ultimately supplant Doug Baldwin in the lineup. Sidney Rice's spot in the lineup is also hardly guaranteed; Richardson will be a bigger part of the team's future.
» K.J. Wright is one of the most underrated players in the league. He should step right back into every-down status. The Seahawks are one of the rare teams that don't list a "nickel cornerback" as a starter, and it's because their linebackers are so good in coverage. Bruce Irvin and Malcolm Smith also should continue to split time in their linebacker rotation.
» Pete Carroll told Around The League at the NFL Spring Meeting that Tony McDaniel would be a direct replacement for Red Bryant in the starting lineup. Cliff Avril will take many of Chris Clemons' snaps.
» The Seahawks think years ahead with their moves. Guys like Christine Michael and Robert Turbin will be in place when Marshawn Lynch moves on. No team does a better job of developing previous unknowns to be ready when their name is called. Byron Maxwell is a great example of this "draft and develop" system working.
