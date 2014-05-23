Projected 2014 starters: San Diego Chargers

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» The expected return of Malcom Floyd gives the Chargers' receiving group a boost after a quiet offseason. It wouldn't be a surprise if he beats out Vincent Brown for a starting job.
» San Diego has a thin wideout group, but it could boast the best tight end combination in the league with Antonio Gates and Ladarius Green. Look for Green to be a breakout player this year; his skills after the catch are incredible.
» The Chargers struggled to find a pass rush from the outside late last season. Now, they look much deeper at outside linebacker, especially if Dwight Freeney can regain his form from early last season. Promising third-year pro Melvin Ingram is also coming off a torn ACL. They traded up to take Jeremiah Attaochu, who was the last true 3-4 OLB on the board at the time. This group could get much better, which should make up for some natural decline on the offense.
» Ryan Mathews is listed as our stater, but Danny Woodhead plays nearly as many snaps because of his proficiency on passing downs.
» The Chargers changed offensive coordinators and did not have a splashy draft or free-agent period. Another playoff run will be an uphill climb.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.