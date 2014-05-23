Projected 2014 starters: San Diego Chargers

» The Chargers struggled to find a pass rush from the outside late last season. Now, they look much deeper at outside linebacker, especially if Dwight Freeney can regain his form from early last season. Promising third-year pro Melvin Ingram is also coming off a torn ACL. They traded up to take Jeremiah Attaochu, who was the last true 3-4 OLB on the board at the time. This group could get much better, which should make up for some natural decline on the offense.