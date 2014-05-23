Projected 2014 starters: Oakland Raiders

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» No team had a more dramatic overhaul this offseason. There should be at least 10 new starters, split evenly on offense and defense. Maurice Jones-Drew and Carlos Rogers are candidates to make the number even higher.
» Jones-Drew is a mystery, but a healthy Darren McFadden should beat him out. It's more likely that MoJo's decline last season sticks, and he's not someone Oakland will want on the field too much.
» Matt Schaub shouldn't face realistic competition from Derek Carr in training camp. But we'd be surprised if Carr doesn't start if the Raiders fall two or three games under .500 at any point during the season.
» Oakland has Juron Criner and Greg Little on the bench at wide receiver, but its top three choices -- Jones, Streater and Moore -- should be pretty well-established for the first time in a long time.
» Schaub can only be effective with a strong offensive line. Donald Penn was a boom-or-bust free-agent pickup. Kevin Boothe and Austin Howard form a new right side of the line. They should be an upgrade, but this much offensive line overhaul is rarely smooth.
» We have more faith that Dennis Allen can turn around the Raiders' defense. If the Raiders can find meaningful production from two of their veteran defensive line pickups -- Justin Tuck, Antonio Smith and LaMarr Woodley -- it should be considered a victory.
» The Raiders need last year's first-round draft pick, D.J. Hayden, to step up. San Francisco cast-offs Tarell Brown and Carlos Rogers are concerns at cornerback, as is safety Charles Woodson.
» Khalil Mack will probably line up as a defensive end on passing downs initially. We suspect he'll find his way into the every-down defense by Week 1 as well, where he can stand up as a linebacker.
» The Raiders' roster is better, but let's not get carried away. They still have as many questions as nearly any team in the league, and there isn't much top-level talent at any position.
