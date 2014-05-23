Around the League

Presented By

Projected 2014 starters: Oakland Raiders

Published: May 23, 2014 at 11:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.

» No team had a more dramatic overhaul this offseason. There should be at least 10 new starters, split evenly on offense and defense. Maurice Jones-Drew and Carlos Rogers are candidates to make the number even higher.

» Jones-Drew is a mystery, but a healthy Darren McFadden should beat him out. It's more likely that MoJo's decline last season sticks, and he's not someone Oakland will want on the field too much.

» Matt Schaub shouldn't face realistic competition from Derek Carr in training camp. But we'd be surprised if Carr doesn't start if the Raiders fall two or three games under .500 at any point during the season.

» Oakland has Juron Criner and Greg Little on the bench at wide receiver, but its top three choices -- Jones, Streater and Moore -- should be pretty well-established for the first time in a long time.

» Schaub can only be effective with a strong offensive line. Donald Penn was a boom-or-bust free-agent pickup. Kevin Boothe and Austin Howard form a new right side of the line. They should be an upgrade, but this much offensive line overhaul is rarely smooth.

» We have more faith that Dennis Allen can turn around the Raiders' defense. If the Raiders can find meaningful production from two of their veteran defensive line pickups -- Justin Tuck, Antonio Smith and LaMarr Woodley -- it should be considered a victory.

» The Raiders need last year's first-round draft pick, D.J. Hayden, to step up. San Francisco cast-offs Tarell Brown and Carlos Rogers are concerns at cornerback, as is safety Charles Woodson.

» Khalil Mack will probably line up as a defensive end on passing downs initially. We suspect he'll find his way into the every-down defense by Week 1 as well, where he can stand up as a linebacker.

» The Raiders' roster is better, but let's not get carried away. They still have as many questions as nearly any team in the league, and there isn't much top-level talent at any position.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.