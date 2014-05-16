Projected 2014 starters: New Orleans Saints

» The loss of Darren Sproles won't be easy to fill. Cooks looms as an X-factor through the air, but it will fall to a committee of Mark Ingram, Pierre Thomas and young Khiry Robinson to churn out yardage on the ground. Ingram was dominant in a 14-carry, 145-yard romp over the Cowboys in Week 10 and showed well in the playoffs, but it was Robinson who carried the ball 12 times in the regular-season finale with another 21 totes in the postseason. Fantasy owners will be driven insane. Our dark horse? Payton has repeatedly mentioned Travaris Cadet as a candidate to replace Sproles as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.