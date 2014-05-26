Projected 2014 starters: Jacksonville Jaguars

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.
» After using free agency to patch a few holes on defense, the Jaguars aggressively upgraded their offensive talent in the draft. While the team's brass has been adamant about sitting No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles as a rookie, the passing attack added instant impact players in second-round wide receivers Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson.
» The revamped offensive line will have two new starters at guard now that third-round pick Brandon Linder is joining free-agent acquisition Zane Beadles on the interior. With 2013 No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel returning from a broken ankle, the blocking in front of Chad Henne and new three-down back Toby Gerhart should be much improved.
» Former Seahawks stars Red Bryant and Chris Clemons have rejoined coach Gus Bradley, teaming with former Steelers first-round pick Ziggy Hood to add the necessary depth for a quality defensive line rotation.
» The biggest questions on defense are at linebacker and in the secondary. Rangy fifth-round linebacker Telvin Smithstood out at rookie minicamp. He has the potential to displace Dekoda Watson or Geno Hayes in nickel packages.
» NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock deemed fourth-round cornerback Aaron Colvin as good of a value pick as there will be coming out of the draft. He joins 2013 draft picks John Cyprien, Dwayne Gratz and Josh Evans in a promising young defensive backfield.
» The futures of Bradley and general manager David Caldwell are riding on the Bortles selection. Otherwise, they've done an excellent job of upgrading a talent-starved roster the past two offseasons.
