Projected 2014 starters: Baltimore Ravens

Published: May 21, 2014 at 06:40 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The League predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. Click here for the complete series breakdown.

» After patching up the holes on offense in free agency, the Ravens used the draft to add young talent on defense. With new coordinator Gary Kubiak pulling the strings, the offense will run a lot of two-tight-end sets, utilizing Dennis Pitta and Owen Daniels to bolster the wide receiver tag team of Torrey Smith and Steve Smith. No. 3 receiver duties should be split between Jacoby Jones and Marlon Brown.

» Coach John Harbaugh promised to overhaul the ground attack back in February. There are still as many questions as answers. Ray Rice appears to have avoided major trouble for his early offseason arrest, but he's still a candidate for NFL suspension. The offensive line should benefit from the healthy return of left guard Kelechi Osemele and the upgrade to Jeremy Zuttah at center. Right tackle is a concern, with 2013 fifth-round pick Ricky Wagner penciled in as a first-time starter.

» Now that Arthur Joneshas rejoinedChuck Pagano in Indianapolis, second-year nose tackle Brandon Williams is expected to fill the void. In that case, Haloti Ngata would kick back outside, book-ending Chris Canty in base personnel.

» The Ravens viewed C.J. Mosley as a top-10 talent in the draft and expect him to start next to Daryl Smith as a rookie. That leaves 2013 second-round pick Arthur Brown as the odd man out in Baltimore's most impressive linebacker corps since Ray Lewis' prime.

» Although James Ihedigbo was an underrated presence at the line of scrimmage last season, the secondary should benefit from Matt Elam's move to strong safety. The latter offers considerably more range in coverage. Third-round pick Terrence Brooks will challenge former Rams' part-time starter Darian Stewart for the free safety job. This Ravens roster has fewer holes than the 2013 squad coming off a Super Bowl run.

