Pro Football Hall of Fame to raise money for Flight 93 memorial

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame plans to raise funds and awareness for the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
The hall announced Thursday that it will donate $9.11 from every adult admission from Sept. 9-12 to the memorial, which was established on the site where the United Airlines flight crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, after passengers attempted to take back the jet from terrorists.
The memorial is the only national park dedicated to the events of 9/11 and serves as a place of remembrance as well as education.
Neil Mulholland, president and of the National Park Foundation, is grateful for the hall's support and said "the story of Flight 93 and the tragic events of September 11, 2001 must never be forgotten."
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press