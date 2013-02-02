Around the League

Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs Michael Strahan

Published: Feb 02, 2013 at 12:03 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

NEW ORLEANS -- Warren Sapp and Jonathan Ogden were among the seven new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Saturday. That means 10 other finalists fell short after a gut-wrenching process.

Everyone on the list is deserving in some way, but only five modern-era candidates can make it each year. Here's a look at the men who didn't make it.

The Biggest Snubs

It's hard to believe New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan didn't make it. My strong guess: He picked the wrong year to be a candidate for the first time. Warren Sapp, Larry Allen and Jonathan Ogden all made it on their first try. Sapp probably knocked Strahan out of the mix ... for now. I'd be really surprised if Strahan didn't make it next year.

After that, I believe that Charles Haley, Andre Reed and Will Shields were the biggest snubs. Haley and Reed made the final 10, but did not get in. Reed may wind up getting in now that Cris Carter got through. Haley will be a strong candidate every year until he makes it. It's a matter of time. Shields probably got knocked out early in the process because there were two first-ballot offensive linemen that got in.

In good position

Jerome Bettis and Aeneas Williams also made it to the final 10 names. That bodes very well for their chances of making it in future years.

Uphill battle

It's hard for NFL owners to make the Hall of Fame. Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and Art Modell didn't make the final 10, and may never wind up breaking through. Bob Glauber of Newsday, who was in the room, believes Modell won't be a finalist again.

Other players that didn't make the final 10: Tim Brown and Kevin Greene. Most Hall of Fame finalists eventually make it in, but both men will have to sweat it out.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

