Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs Michael Strahan

It's hard to believe New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan didn't make it. My strong guess: He picked the wrong year to be a candidate for the first time. Warren Sapp, Larry Allen and Jonathan Ogden all made it on their first try. Sapp probably knocked Strahan out of the mix ... for now. I'd be really surprised if Strahan didn't make it next year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the seven newest members for enshrinement in its 2013 class. Take a look some of the best photos from the press conference.