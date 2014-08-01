Pro Football Hall of Fame may add 'contributors' group

Essentially, this means that contributors won't have to "compete" against modern era players. So, voters that are determining the Hall of Fame Finalists wouldn't consider the merits of someone like Paul Tagliabue or Eddie DeBartolo Jr. *against * the merits of players. Instead, the Contributor Committee could nominate one person each year and the Hall of Fame voters would then just vote yes or no, like the Seniors Committee candidates. (Ray Guy and Claude Humphrey both made the Hall of Fame this year through the Seniors Committee.) Any contributor choice would still need 80 percent of the vote to make it into the Hall of Fame.