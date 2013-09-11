Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Modern-era nominees

This list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, then 15 finalists in early January. The Class of 2014 then will be picked on Feb. 1 from the list of the 15 modern-era finalists plus the two senior nominees (punter Ray Guy and defensive end Claude Humphrey, who were selected last month by the Hall of Fame's Senior Selection Committee).
First-year eligible
Trent Green, quarterback
Shaun Alexander, running back
Warrick Dunn, running back
Marvin Harrison, wide receiver
Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
Walter Jones, offensive tackle
Derrick Brooks, linebacker
Tedy Bruschi, linebacker
Willie McGinest, linebacker/defensive end
Zach Thomas, linebacker
Rodney Harrison, safety
Sam Madison, cornerback
Patrick Surtain, cornerback
Tony Dungy, coach
Jon Gruden, coach
Mike Holmgren, coach
Additional nominees
Quarterbacks
Drew Bledsoe
Randall Cunningham
Doug Flutie
Steve McNair
Phil Simms
Running backs
Ottis Anderson
Tiki Barber
*Jerome Bettis
Larry Centers
Roger Craig
Stephen Davis
Terrell Davis
Eddie George
Priest Holmes
Dave Meggett
Eric Metcalf
Herschel Walker
Ricky Watters
Wide receivers
*Tim Brown
Mark Clayton
Gary Clark
Henry Ellard
Keyshawn Johnson
Keenan McCardell
*Andre Reed
Sterling Sharpe
Jimmy Smith
Rod Smith
Tight end
Mark Bavaro
Offensive linemen
Tony Boselli, tackle
Lomas Brown, tackle
Jim Covert, tackle
Jay Hilgenberg, center
Chris Hinton, guard/tackle
Kent Hull, center
Joe Jacoby, tackle
Mike Kenn, tackle
Jim Lachey, tackle
Tom Nalen, center
Nate Newton, guard
Don Mosebar, center
*Will Shields, guard
Steve Wisniewski, guard
Defensive linemen
Jerome Brown, tackle
*Charles Haley, end/linebacker
Ed "Too Tall" Jones, end
Dexter Manley, end
Charles Mann, end
Steve McMichael, tackle/nose tackle
Fred Smerlas, nose tackle
*Michael Strahan, end
Ted Washington, tackle/nose tackle
Bryant Young, end
Linebackers
Cornelius Bennett
*Kevin Greene
Ken Harvey
Clay Matthews
Karl Mecklenburg
Sam Mills
Darryl Talley
Defensive backs
Eric Allen, cornerback
Steve Atwater, safety
Joey Browner, safety
LeRoy Butler, safety
Albert Lewis, cornerback
John Lynch, safety
Troy Vincent, safety
Everson Walls, cornerback
*Aeneas Williams, cornerback/safety
Darren Woodson, safety
Kickers, punter, special teams
Morten Andersen, kicker
Gary Anderson, kicker
Sean Landeta, punter
Nick Lowery, kicker
Steve Tasker, special terams
Brian Mitchell, kick returner/punt returner
Coaches
Bill Arnsparger
Don Coryell
Bill Cowher
Tom Flores
Jimmy Johnson
Chuck Knox
Buddy Parker
Richie Petitbon
Dan Reeves
Lou Saban
Marty Schottenheimer
Clark Shaughnessy
Dick Vermeil
Contributors
*On 2013 finalists list
Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website for more information on the 2014 nominees. Who do you think should be in the Hall? Vote now!