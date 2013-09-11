Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Modern-era nominees

Published: Sep 11, 2013 at 03:01 PM

Here is the full list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

This list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November, then 15 finalists in early January. The Class of 2014 then will be picked on Feb. 1 from the list of the 15 modern-era finalists plus the two senior nominees (punter Ray Guy and defensive end Claude Humphrey, who were selected last month by the Hall of Fame's Senior Selection Committee).

First-year eligible

Trent Green, quarterback

Shaun Alexander, running back

Warrick Dunn, running back

Marvin Harrison, wide receiver

Willie Anderson, offensive tackle

Walter Jones, offensive tackle

Derrick Brooks, linebacker

Tedy Bruschi, linebacker

Willie McGinest, linebacker/defensive end

Zach Thomas, linebacker

Rodney Harrison, safety

Sam Madison, cornerback

Patrick Surtain, cornerback

Tony Dungy, coach

Jon Gruden, coach

Mike Holmgren, coach

Additional nominees

Quarterbacks

Drew Bledsoe

Randall Cunningham

Doug Flutie

Steve McNair

Phil Simms

Running backs

Ottis Anderson

Tiki Barber

*Jerome Bettis

Larry Centers

Roger Craig

Stephen Davis

Terrell Davis

Eddie George

Priest Holmes

Dave Meggett

Eric Metcalf

Herschel Walker

Ricky Watters

Wide receivers

*Tim Brown

Mark Clayton

Gary Clark

Henry Ellard

Keyshawn Johnson

Keenan McCardell

*Andre Reed

Sterling Sharpe

Jimmy Smith

Rod Smith

Tight end

Mark Bavaro

Offensive linemen

Tony Boselli, tackle

Lomas Brown, tackle

Jim Covert, tackle

Jay Hilgenberg, center

Chris Hinton, guard/tackle

Kent Hull, center

Joe Jacoby, tackle

Mike Kenn, tackle

Jim Lachey, tackle

Tom Nalen, center

Nate Newton, guard

Don Mosebar, center

*Will Shields, guard

Steve Wisniewski, guard

Defensive linemen

Jerome Brown, tackle

*Charles Haley, end/linebacker

Ed "Too Tall" Jones, end

Dexter Manley, end

Charles Mann, end

Steve McMichael, tackle/nose tackle

Fred Smerlas, nose tackle

*Michael Strahan, end

Ted Washington, tackle/nose tackle

Bryant Young, end

Linebackers

Cornelius Bennett

*Kevin Greene

Ken Harvey

Clay Matthews

Karl Mecklenburg

Sam Mills

Darryl Talley

Defensive backs

Eric Allen, cornerback

Steve Atwater, safety

Joey Browner, safety

LeRoy Butler, safety

Albert Lewis, cornerback

John Lynch, safety

Troy Vincent, safety

Everson Walls, cornerback

*Aeneas Williams, cornerback/safety

Darren Woodson, safety

Kickers, punter, special teams

Morten Andersen, kicker
Gary Anderson, kicker
Sean Landeta, punter
Nick Lowery, kicker
Steve Tasker, special terams
Brian Mitchell, kick returner/punt returner

Coaches

Bill Arnsparger

Don Coryell

Bill Cowher

Tom Flores

Jimmy Johnson

Chuck Knox

Buddy Parker

Richie Petitbon

Dan Reeves

Lou Saban

Marty Schottenheimer

Clark Shaughnessy

Dick Vermeil

Contributors

*On 2013 finalists list

Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website for more information on the 2014 nominees. Who do you think should be in the Hall? Vote now!

