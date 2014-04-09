Pro Bowl to Arizona in 2015, slated to make Hawaii return in '16

The Pro Bowl following the 2014 season will be played on Sunday, January 25, 2015, and televised live on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET from University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, the site of Super Bowl XLIX a week later on Sunday, February 1. The Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee will host the Pro Bowl and surrounding activities.
The Pro Bowl following the 2015 season will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2016, and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, which first hosted the NFL's All-Star game in 1980. San Francisco will host Super Bowl L the following Sunday.
The NFL has an agreement with the State of Hawaii to play the Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium following the 2016 season but final confirmation of the game will be made at a later date.
Watched by 11.4 million viewers in 2014, the Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, has been the most-watched all-star game in all of sports the past four years.
The 2015 Pro Bowl will be the third one played in the same city as the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Coliseum hosted the first Super Bowl on January 15, 1967, and the Pro Bowl the following week. South Florida hosted the Pro Bowl in 2010 a week before Super Bowl XLIV.
The 2014 Pro Bowl featured a significantly revised format that will continue. For the first time, the Pro Bowl was "unconferenced," and several key playing rules were changed. Rather than the familiar AFC vs. NFC matchup that had existed since 1971, players were selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players.
Tickets will be available first to Arizona Cardinals season ticket members and annual Pro Bowl season ticket holders. Pro Bowl annual ticket subscribers in Hawaii will maintain their account status for any future games at Aloha Stadium.