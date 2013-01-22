Pro Bowl's future depends on players' effort, NFL executive says

HONOLULU -- The NFL hopes to decide the fate of the Pro Bowl by the time it releases next season's schedule in April. And the fate of the league's all-star game largely will depend on how much effort this year's participants put into the game.
Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, told reporters of the timing at a news conference Tuesday to kick off this year's Pro Bowl week in Honolulu. He said the NFL expects its players to play a game that fans will be proud of.
"Our hope is that the players will give the same effort and energy that allowed them to become roster members of this Pro Bowl," Anderson said.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell nearly canceled the game after uninspiring play last year, but it will be held Sunday at Aloha Stadium after discussions between the league and the player's union.
Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman, a Pro Bowl pick for the second year in a row, says the message to players has been clear. He said players need to balance playing hard with avoiding injury, to give fans the game they deserve without hurting their teams going into next year.
"We owe it to our fans, we owe it to our viewers, to give them a little more effort than we did last year," Tillman said.
Anderson said the NFL has considered less-intense substitutions for the game, including skills competitions, seven-on-seven scrimmages or other watered-down events. But officials haven't found anything that lives up to the standards of what fans expect.
Tillman said fans are used to touchdowns and interceptions.
"That's what the fans want," Tillman said.
Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell made a public plea to keep the Pro Bowl, saying perhaps the city and state don't express their appreciation often enough for the game being held on the islands.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press