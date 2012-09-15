Prince Amukamara expected to play Week 2 for New York Giants

New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara is expected to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a source who has been briefed on the player's condition.
Amukamara missed the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a moderate high ankle sprain suffered during the preseason.
Cornerback Michael Coe, who is listed as probable, injured his hamstring against the Cowboys. He missed all practices this week.
Terrell Thomas, another cornerback, hurt his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training camp. He had surgery on the ligament Tuesday, according to The Star-Ledger. It was Thomas' third surgery on his ACL.