Preston Parker signs one-year extension with Bucs

Signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of North Alabama in 2010, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Parker had four catches for 42 yards in nine games as a rookie. In 16 games last season, Parker came off the bench to catch 40 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns while playing in over 45 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps. Parker has averaged 20.6 yards on 30 kick returns the last two seasons, averaged 9.1 yards per punt return in 2011 and has made seven tackles on special teams during his career.