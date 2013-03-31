President Obama to RG3: Protect yourself on field

And now a twitpic featuring a photo of the two most powerful men in Washington, D.C.
So what were the "wise words" in said "good conversation?" According to The Washington Times, Griffin said President Obama spoke to him about "protecting myself."
Griffin and Obama both were in the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. for the NCAA Tournament matchup between Syracuse and Marquette. Obama's concerns are in lock-step with Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, who spoke of the need for Griffin to protect himself better following a spectacular rookie season that ended with a wrecked knee.
As for Obama, this isn't the first time he's given safety advice to a prominent NFC East quarterback. At a fundraiser in Oakland last year, Obama had a message for Michael Vick during a conversation with former Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha.
"Tell Vick to slide," the president said.
This is the same Obama who said in December that if he had a son, he's not sure he'd let him play football. It's safe to say any football being played on White House grounds is of the two-hand touch variety.