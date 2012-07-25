President Barack Obama wants Michael Vick 'to slide'

President Barack Obama is a well-known fan of the Chicago Bears, but even his day job as leader of the free world hasn't kept him from knowing what's good for Michael Vick.
According to Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the president on Monday chatted football with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, who spoke at an Obama fundraiser in Oakland, Calif.
The president apparently is aware of Vick's struggles to stay healthy during his NFL career. Vick has played a full 16-game season just once in nine seasons.
UPDATE: It looks like Vick might take the president's advice to heart. On Wednesday, Vick tweeted this in reply: