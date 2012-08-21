Presenting the best mustaches in NFL history

Published: Aug 21, 2012 at 10:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

In honor of new coach Jeff Fisher, the St. Louis Rams will give out mustaches to all fans in attendance for their Week 2 preseason regular-season game, in an attempt to set a world record. It's a cool tradition that hopefully will carry over when the team moves to Los Angeles.

"NFL Total Access" started the conversation (in the video above) of the greatest mustaches in NFL history, with some good shots of Jake Plummer, Deion Sanders and new Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

A nice start, but here are the six greatest mustaches in NFL history.

And without further ado ...



  • Todd Christensen

By my unofficial count, the Oakland Raiders led the world in facial hair during the '70s. The team had many contenders to crack this list, including Fred Biletnikoff, among others. But we're going to give Christensen the nod for doubling-down with the perm. An all-around great look.

  </div>

*

Bubba Smith

The late, great Smith had a glorious mustache, though he had a trouble spot just under his nose that he couldn't connect. Still, he had the look of a police officer. Hollywood apparently agreed with that assessment, as Smith had a long film career playing Officer Hightower in the "Police Academy" movies.

  </div>

*

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers missed the perfect opportunity to shed the unimaginative (not to mention already taken) A-Rod moniker for something cool like Thunderlips when he started growing this mustache. But sadly, he shaved it off.

  </div>

*

Joe Namath

Of course, Namath was clean-shaven during the New York Jets' upset of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. But now imagine Namath running off the field at the Orange Bowl, index finger in the air, rocking this mustache? You get misty, right?

  </div>

*

Mike Ditka

Ditka rocked a solid 'stache when he was a player, but he was even more menacing as the mustachioed coach of Da Bears. Ditka's famed temper was even more demonstrative with that broom hanging about his lips. And to be honest, I'm kind of bummed Jim Harbaugh doesn't grow a mustache in homage to Ditka.

  </div>

*

Ben Davidson

Davidson has an autographed picture up at one of my favorite Las Vegas hot spots, Batista's Hole in the Wall (seriously, you should eat there). Davidson wrote, "Great food, free wine, the only thing better could be __ _." I'd like to believe he meant: The only thing better could be "My sweet mustache." Has to be, right?

  </div>

Please tell Rank how wrong he is via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE