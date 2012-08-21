Presenting the best mustaches in NFL history





Todd Christensen

By my unofficial count, the Oakland Raiders led the world in facial hair during the '70s. The team had many contenders to crack this list, including Fred Biletnikoff, among others. But we're going to give Christensen the nod for doubling-down with the perm. An all-around great look.

</div> *



Bubba Smith

The late, great Smith had a glorious mustache, though he had a trouble spot just under his nose that he couldn't connect. Still, he had the look of a police officer. Hollywood apparently agreed with that assessment, as Smith had a long film career playing Officer Hightower in the "Police Academy" movies.

Rodgers missed the perfect opportunity to shed the unimaginative (not to mention already taken) A-Rod moniker for something cool like Thunderlips when he started growing this mustache. But sadly, he shaved it off.

</div> *



Joe Namath

Of course, Namath was clean-shaven during the New York Jets' upset of the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. But now imagine Namath running off the field at the Orange Bowl, index finger in the air, rocking this mustache? You get misty, right?

</div> *



Mike Ditka

Ditka rocked a solid 'stache when he was a player, but he was even more menacing as the mustachioed coach of Da Bears. Ditka's famed temper was even more demonstrative with that broom hanging about his lips. And to be honest, I'm kind of bummed Jim Harbaugh doesn't grow a mustache in homage to Ditka.

</div> *



Ben Davidson

Davidson has an autographed picture up at one of my favorite Las Vegas hot spots, Batista's Hole in the Wall (seriously, you should eat there). Davidson wrote, "Great food, free wine, the only thing better could be __ _." I'd like to believe he meant: The only thing better could be "My sweet mustache." Has to be, right?