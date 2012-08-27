Presence of CTE in Junior Seau's brain unclear after autopsy

Though his autopsy showed no brain damage, the presence of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), a disease of the brain found in individuals with a history of repetitive brain injuries, in deceased NFL linebacker Junior Seau's brain remains largely unclear.
The initial coroner's report proves very little when it comes to Seau's condition as it related to CTE, two sources with direct knowledge of the concussion lawsuit against the NFL and the medical process, said Monday.
"It's very important to emphasize that this was the coroner's report, not the CTE study," said a medical source involved with the lawsuit. "People with CTE, even in their 40s, rarely if ever have gross abnormalities with their brain. You can't determine whether there's CTE through an autopsy."
Seau's brain, per the request of his family, has been sent to the National Institutes of Health for more advanced evaluation. Seau was found dead at his Oceanside, Calif. home on May 2, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.