Preseason Week 1 winners and losers

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bortles is doing his best to force the organization to rethink its stance that the No. 3 overall pick will sit behind Chad Henne for an entire season. The rookie looked comfortable under pressure, took chances down the field and showed good chemistry with his receivers while completing 7-of-11 passes for 117 yards versus the Bucs. We still believe Bortles will take over the reins by Thanksgiving.