Power Poll: Why the Atlanta Falcons are No. 4

The Falcons are very solid on both sides of the ball. That's why they are in the top five. Top five is good. But they are lucky to be 8-0, and I don't think they are particularly better than the top-shelf of teams, including the 49ers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. This is a debate we could be having for a while because Atlanta has a great chance to win the No. 1 seed in the NFC.