Pouncey twins don 'Free Hernandez' caps at club

Former teammates of Aaron Hernandez at the University of Florida, the Pouncey twins, Maurkice (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Mike (Miami Dolphins), wore hats apparently supporting the former New England Patriots tight end at a club Saturday night.
The "Free Hernandez" hats worn by the Pouncey twins aren't the first show of support for the tight end, who currently is in a Massachusetts jail and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd. Former Patriot Deion Branch spoke out in support of his friend earlier this month.
Both Maurkice and Mike Pouncey's names were mentioned in a 2007 incident report, released by the Gainesville (Fla.) Police Department, from a double shooting in which investigators had wanted to talk to Hernandez -- but Hernandez invoked his right to counsel.
The Pouncey's cap support comes at the same time the Pro Football Hall of Fame is removing a photo that includes Hernandez scoring a touchdown.
UPDATE: The Steelers plan to talk to Maurkice Pouncey about the photos, according to ESPN, which cited a source. The network also cited a source close to Mike Pouncey in reporting that Pouncey expects the Dolphins to have a similar talk with him.