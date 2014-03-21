Around the League

Presented By

Potential landing spots for Mark Sanchez

Published: Mar 21, 2014 at 01:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets have no more need for Mark Sanchez, but someone else will.

Quarterbacks have nine lives in this league, and Sanchez, for all his critics, has 62 starts under his belt and two trips to the AFC title game on his NFL resume.

At 27, Sanchez also comes saddled with a star-crossed history of uneven on-field performances riddled by inaccuracy, turnovers and a penchant for headline-grabbing gaffes. It's easy to forget that Sanchez tossed 26 touchdowns in 2011, largely because he's the same guy who accounted for 52 turnovers over two campaigns before sitting out all of last season with a torn labrum.

Five months removed from shoulder surgery, Sanchez is expected to be ready for training camp. But whose training camp?

Here's a quick look at some potential landing spots for New York's former first-round pick:

St. Louis Rams

The Rams make plenty of sense. St. Louis offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coached Sanchez for three years in Florham Park, and the team could use a veteran backup behind Sam Bradford after Kellen Clemens signed with the Chargers. With Bradford coming off major knee surgery, Sanchez would provide a stable second option who already knows Schottenheimer's scheme. Easily our top landing spot.

Buffalo Bills

Coach Doug Marrone made it clear at the combine that Buffalo isn't opposed to going in any direction at the quarterback position. Buffalo went out of its way to pair rookie EJ Manuel with a veteran last season, but that plan crumbled when Kevin Kolb was lost for the year. The Bills know firsthand about Sanchez's strengths and limitations, but he's an upgrade over Thad Lewis and Jeff Tuel for a team bound to cycle through starters in 2014.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have ignored their backup spot for far too long. For all his faults, Sanchez is superior to the noodle-armed Matt Flynn, who has yet to be re-signed. Scott Tolzien showed flashes last season, but Sanchez would give Green Bay a former starter with playoff experience. If it's not Sanchez, the Packers remain on the hook to grab a strong No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns could use someone to push Brian Hoyer and the inevitable rookie they wind up drafting. Still, Cleveland's last on my list because the team seems hell-bent on finding a veteran who knows Kyle Shanahan's attack. Rex Grossman looms as the more likely target for coach Mike Pettine, who saw one too many top-flight performances by Gang Green's defense spoiled by Sanchez's wayward play in Gotham.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" discussed DeSean Jackson trade talks, played running back roulette, and welcomed Lance Briggs into the studio.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE