Potential landing spots for Mark Sanchez

Coach Doug Marrone made it clear at the combine that Buffalo isn't opposed to going in any direction at the quarterback position. Buffalo went out of its way to pair rookie EJ Manuel with a veteran last season, but that plan crumbled when Kevin Kolb was lost for the year. The Bills know firsthand about Sanchez's strengths and limitations, but he's an upgrade over Thad Lewis and Jeff Tuel for a team bound to cycle through starters in 2014.