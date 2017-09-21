Polynesian football HOF announces Class of 2018 finalists

Published: Sep 21, 2017 at 04:55 AM

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 18 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The list includes 15 players and three coaches/contributors.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

"There are so many worthy candidates to choose from," said Selection Committee Chairman Dick Tomey. "The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the five members of the Class of 2018."

"We congratulate the Class of 2018 Finalists," said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. "Each Finalist has made a significant impact on the game of football and is an inspiration within the Polynesian community."

Five inductees (four players and one coach/contributor) will be announced on October 10, 2017. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 19 & 20, 2018.

CLASS OF 2018 PLAYER FINALISTS

» Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 9 years, Samoan ancestry

» Herman "Buddy" Pi'ikei Clark (OL) Oregon State, Pro: NFL (CHI) 4 years, Hawaiian ancestry

» David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry

» Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

» Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

» Ma'ake Tu'amelie Kemoeatu (DT) Utah, Pro: NFL (BAL, CAR, WAS) 9 years, Tongan ancestry

» Alapati "Al" Noga (DL) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

» Falaniko "Niko' Noga (LB) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry

» Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry

» Apisaloma "Pisa" Tinoisamoa (LB) Hawai'i; Pro (STL, CHI) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Manu'ula "Manu" Asovalu Tuiasosopo (DL) UCLA, Pro: NFL (SEA, SF) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

» Kimo von Oelhoffen (DL) Boise State, Pro: NFL (CIN, PIT, NYJ, PHI) 14 years, Hawaiian ancestry

CLASS OF 2018 COACH & CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS

» Bob Apisa (FB/HB) Michigan State, First Samoan named as an All-American, Samoan ancestry

» Thomas Ka'auwai Ka'ulukukui, Former Head Football Coach at University of Hawai'i, Hawaiian ancestry

» Charlie Wedemeyer, Former Head Football Coach, Los Gatos High School (CA), Hawaiian ancestry

