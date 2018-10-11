Polynesian Football HOF announces 2019 finalists

About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and features the world's top high school football players. It will be telecast live on CBS Sports Network. NFL Ambassadors include Marcus Mariota, Juju Smith-Schuster, Michael Bennett, Ronnie Stanley, Danny Shelton and DeForest Buckner. We are honored to have the support of these outstanding partners... BSN Sports, Friends of Hawai`i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawaii News Now, Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, Nike, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell.