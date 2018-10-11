Polynesian Football HOF announces 2019 finalists

Published: Oct 11, 2018 at 05:34 AM

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 12 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and inaugural inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and inaugural inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche and Honolulu sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2019 Finalists," said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. "Each Finalist had an outstanding career and they are all worthy of induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame."

The Selection Committee and all Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Four inductees will be announced on Oct. 24, 2018. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 18-19, 2019.

Class of 2019 Finalists

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia's greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (Oahu) and was established in 2013 by [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl) Champions Jesse Sapolu and Maa Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.

For more information, go to www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and features the world's top high school football players. It will be telecast live on CBS Sports Network. NFL Ambassadors include Marcus Mariota, Juju Smith-Schuster, Michael Bennett, Ronnie Stanley, Danny Shelton and DeForest Buckner. We are honored to have the support of these outstanding partners... BSN Sports, Friends of Hawai`i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawaii News Now, Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, Nike, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell.

For more information, go to www.PolynesianBowl.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW