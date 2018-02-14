Polling 2018 draft prospects: Who's your favorite NFL player?

Appropriately, it was a Senior Bowl alum in the Denver Broncos' Von Miller who got the nod as the favorite player among polled 2018 Senior Bowlers. One might expect a high-profile quarterback or some other offensive star to lead the voting, but players tend to vote for NFL stars at their positions. Hence, as noted below, guys like Richie Incognito can get a vote as easily as Tom Brady. Miller, for his part, notched double-digit sacks last year (10) and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row to maintain his place among the NFL's elite defenders.