Polling 2018 draft prospects: Who's your favorite NFL player?

We polled 20 prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft last month at the Reese's Senior Bowl on various football-related questions that, collectively, provide some insight into how the NFL's incoming talent views the game's teams, coaches and players. This week, we'll publish the poll results. Today's question:

Who is your favorite NFL player?

Appropriately, it was a Senior Bowl alum in the Denver Broncos' Von Miller who got the nod as the favorite player among polled 2018 Senior Bowlers. One might expect a high-profile quarterback or some other offensive star to lead the voting, but players tend to vote for NFL stars at their positions. Hence, as noted below, guys like Richie Incognito can get a vote as easily as Tom Brady. Miller, for his part, notched double-digit sacks last year (10) and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth year in a row to maintain his place among the NFL's elite defenders.

Full poll results (votes):

Von Miller, Broncos (3)

Drew Brees, Saints (2)

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2)

Patrick Peterson, Cardinals (2)

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (1)

Tom Brady, Patriots (1)

Dez Bryant, Cowboys (1)

Amari Cooper, Raiders (1)

Fletcher Cox, Eagles (1)

Aaron Donald, Rams (1)

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (1)

Richie Incognito, Bills (1)

Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals (1)

Earl Thomas, Seahawks (1)

Joe Thomas, Browns (1)

