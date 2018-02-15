Polling 2018 draft prospects: Which NFL team is your favorite?

We polled 20 prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft last month at the Reese's Senior Bowl on various football-related questions that, collectively, provide some insight into how the NFL's incoming talent views the game's teams, coaches and players. This week, we'll publish the poll results. Today's question:

Which NFL team is your favorite?

A year ago the Atlanta Falcons were the team du jour at the Senior Bowl as they prepared for Super Bowl LI. This time, the nod went to the Falcons' division rival, the New Orleans Saints, with four votes. The club's dynamic rushing duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara proved to be an exciting complement to Drew Brees' passing as the Saints advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers picked up two votes each to tie for second place.

Full poll results (votes):

New Orleans Saints (4)

Dallas Cowboys (2)

Baltimore Ravens (2)

Miami Dolphins (2)

Green Bay Packers (2)

Denver Broncos (1)

Arizona Cardinals (1)

Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Philadelphia Eagles (1)

New York Giants (1)

New England Patriots (1)

Oakland Raiders (1)

Tennessee Titans (1)

