Polling 2018 draft prospects: Which NFL coach do you prefer?

Perhaps it's his five Super Bowl rings as a head coach, or the unreal consistency with which the New England Patriots win year after year. Or maybe it's his -- ahem -- always-entertaining rapport with the media. Whatever the case, Bill Belichick was the choice of the prospects polled. While he hasn't coached an NFL game in 10 years -- before Senior Bowl players were even in high school -- Jon Gruden finished tied for second, along with Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin. Being a popular TV personality, clearly, has its advantages.