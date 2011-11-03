 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Pollard says new rules are 'killing the game'; Urlacher confused

Published: Nov 03, 2011 at 09:03 AM

Add Bernard Pollard to the ever-growing chorus of players who believe increased fines have a negative effect on the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens safety received a questionable fine for a hit on Jaguars running back Deji Karim last week. Pollard believes it's the type of punishment that's "killing the game."

"This has been a game where, I say, 'Do not tell somebody go run smack dab at 85 miles (per hour) into that wall but be careful, you don't do that. Don't wear a seat belt but be careful,'" Pollard told KILT in Houston on Wednesday (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "This is a game where it's a car crash; this is a game where guys are putting it on the line; this is a game where coaches are trying to out-strategize other coaches across the field, and it takes 11 guys to get it done.

"So you've got 22 guys running around, they're fit guys, and they're running around hitting each other with helmets on," Pollard said. "There's no way you're going to tell me be careful by doing that."

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has previously stated his frustration with defensive players not receiving the same protection as players on offense. The All-Pro discussed his confusion over league policy during a Thursday interview on ESPN's "Mike and Mike In The Morning."

"I got penalized against Detroit for a hit but didn't get fined. That's kind of frustrating, you cost your team 15 yards and a first down, and they don't fine you, why was it illegal?" Urlacher said. "I know the referees are going to call those penalties but why can't we review those penalties?

"It's just frustrating because you don't know what's going to be a penalty and what's not going to be a penalty and you're assuming if you get a penalty you're going to get fined," he said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "Or you don't get a penalty and then you do get fined. I don't understand."

We've reached the point where we're hearing the same message from NFL players in a hundred different ways. Players are getting fined every week, and the natural talking point has become that the system is broken.

Pollard added an entertaining way to enter some checks and balances into the whole process.

"If these (referees) want to stick with their calls, if they're going to go with them, they need to be fined as well," he said. "I don't know how much they're paid, but it needs to be applied to them. There needs to be a replay system because this is killing a lot of teams."

This, of course, is a bad idea. But we'll award points for creativity.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.