Pollard says new rules are 'killing the game'; Urlacher confused

"This has been a game where, I say, 'Do not tell somebody go run smack dab at 85 miles (per hour) into that wall but be careful, you don't do that. Don't wear a seat belt but be careful,'" Pollard told KILT in Houston on Wednesday (via SportsRadioInterviews.com). "This is a game where it's a car crash; this is a game where guys are putting it on the line; this is a game where coaches are trying to out-strategize other coaches across the field, and it takes 11 guys to get it done.