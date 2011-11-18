Poll finds Packers' Rodgers more popular than Santa Claus

Not in the state of Wisconsin, at least, where the Packers' Super Bowl-winning quarterback rates as the most popular figure behind only Abraham Lincoln and Jesus.
Rodgers tallied an 89 percent favorable rating with respondents.
Nationwide, Lincoln knocked home a 91 and Jesus rated a 90 in the survey conducted by Public Policy Polling.
Meanwhile, only 1 percent of Americans see themselves unfavorably.
Other humans less popular than a guy who throws footballs for a living:
» George Washington: 86 percent favorable rating
» Mother Teresa of Calcutta: 83
» Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: 74
» Mahatma Gandhi: 64
» Santa Claus: 67
» Nelson Mandela: 64
» Steve Jobs: 62
(Insert appropriate comment about society spinning out of control.)