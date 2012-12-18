Police report paints dark picture of Jovan Belcher case

New details have emerged in the Jovan Belcher case, and they are disturbing.
Christine Vendel of The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday the former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, less than two months ago, sent a text message to a secret lover saying he "would shoot" his longtime girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, "if she didn't leave him alone," according to police reports obtained by the newspaper.
The second girlfriend didn't take Belcher seriously, not until learning the linebacker had killed Perkins before taking his own life in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium.
The Star also detailed Belcher's interactions with Scott Pioli, the Chiefs general manager who encountered the linebacker outside the stadium.
"I'm sorry, Scott," Belcher said, according to police reports. "I've done a bad thing to my girlfriend already. I want to talk with (linebackers coach Gary) Gibbs and (coach) Romeo (Crennel)."
Pioli called both coaches to the parking lot against the wishes of a team security guard. The Star reports that Belcher would not relinquish his Beretta .40-caliber handgun during the meeting, ultimately walking away from the group.
"You're taking the easy way out!" Crennel yelled.
With a police officer approaching, Belcher "then knelt behind a minivan, made the sign of the cross on his chest with his left hand and fired a bullet into his head above his right ear. After the gunshot, Crennel slumped, dropped his hands and turned away from Belcher," according to The Star.