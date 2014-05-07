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Police release 911 calls in Colin Kaepernick incident

Published: May 07, 2014 at 08:33 AM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

Miami police released two 911 tapes Tuesday in connection to an investigation involving San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Miami Police Department confirmed last month that Colin Kaepernick, 49ers wide receiver Quinton Patton and Seattle Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette were named as persons involved in an incident report filed April 4, 2014.

The two calls released Tuesday both occurred on April 1 and mention a naked woman who referred to herself as "Jesus." The first call is from a hotel security officer who says a woman was in a hotel room and refusing to leave.

"She said her name was Jesus, and she don't have no clothes on," he told the 911 operator. "She's visiting this gentleman here. ... She's screaming now, just crying."

The second call was made by an unidentified male.

"I just wanted to report there's a young lady in my friend's bed. He's not here. She's just laying in his bed. She's not leaving. We asked her to leave. We told her he won't be here tonight. And she said she's not leaving until she sees him," the caller said. "He's not her boyfriend. He's someone she wants to sleep with."

Kaepernick has since said the incident changed the way he looks at life, and he found validation in the release of the 911 calls.

"On 911 calls, I'm glad the truth is getting out. Info that came out earlier was totally wrong. I look forward to this matter being resolved," Kaepernick wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

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