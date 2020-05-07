Thursday, May 07, 2020 01:17 AM

Police: Ravens' Earl Thomas victim of burglary, intent to assault

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was the victim of burglary and intent to commit aggravated assault during an April 13 incident, according to an Austin, Texas police report obtained by NFL Media.

According to the police report, three women, including Earl's wife, Nina, were arrested on charges of burglary of a residence after Austin police responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. on April 13. Nina, listed in the police report as Nina Teresa Baham-Heisser, was also charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas and his brother, Seth, were identified as victims.

"We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning," the Ravens said Thursday morning, per a team spokesman.

Before TMZ initially reported the incident Wednesday night, Thomas said in an Instagram video that the outlet was about to report on an "altercation that happened with me and Nina."

"So I just wanted to get ahead of it. I mean, it's really not anybody's business," Thomas said. "It's pissing me off that it got out but it's the world we live in today. Instead of talking about it, just keep us in y'all's prayers. Stuff like this happens, bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We're back talking. I'm seeing my kids so just keep us in your prayers."

A three-time first-team All-Pro and Texas native, Thomas joined the Ravens in 2019 after nine seasons with the Seahawks. Thomas, who turned 31 Thursday, started 15 games last year, recording two picks, two sacks, a forced fumble and four passes defensed. He signed a four-year deal with the organization last March.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients
news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.
Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99
news

Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99

Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season
news

Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reiterating the NFL is planning to play its 2020 season as scheduled but, as it has all offseason, "will be prepared to make adjustments" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Seattle Seahawks fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games San Francisco 49ers fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Los Angeles Rams fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Arizona Cardinals fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Texans games to circle

2020 NFL schedule: Three Panthers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Panthers games to circle

2020 NFL schedule: Three Saints games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Saints games to circle

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) curries the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday December 22nd, 2019 in Landover, Md (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Giants games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games New York Giants fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games to circle

See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL