Police no longer probing car crash linked to DeSean Jackson

Officers responded to the scene of the crash on Christmas Eve and found an abandoned Chevy Silverado, which appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. The driver fled the scene, according to police, and officers learned the vehicle was registered to Jackson. In the car, police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and also found two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida. Possession in Florida of less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor.