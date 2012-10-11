Police: Ndamukong Suh involved in minor car accident

Dearborn, Mich., police confirmed Thursday to NFL.com and NFL Network that the Detroit Lions' beleaguered defensive tackle was involved in a minor fender-bender. There were no injuries, and no alcohol and no drugs were involved, according to police.
Stephen Vines, who spoke to a few Detroit media outlets, accused Suh of sideswiping his car, then leaving the scene.
"What it comes down to is it was an arrogance thing in my eyes," Vines told told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "It was just pure arrogance. 'Get out of my way or I'm going to make you move,' and then, 'I'm too good to sit here and wait.' "
The Lions released a statement Thursday night regarding the incident: "We are aware of the reports involving Ndamukong Suh. Since this is a traffic incident, we will defer any comments to the local law enforcement agency that filed a report on the incident this morning."
Suh also is facing a lawsuit over injuries suffered during a 2011 wreck in his hometown of Portland, Ore.
Vines told the Free Press he just wants his car fixed and an apology from Suh, who's had a tough week.
UPDATE: The Dearborn Police Dept. has completed its investigation of the incident and said Suh will not be charged. Fault for the accident could not be determined, an officer with the department said.