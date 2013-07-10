Police: Broncos execs' blood-alcohol levels over limit

According to the affidavit, Russell had an open bottle of peppermint schnapps in his truck at the time of his arrest in Breckenridge, Colo. He allegedly was traveling 40 mph when he hit a parked police car, sending the officer who was inside to the hospital with neck and back pain and lacerations to his right arm. Minutes earlier, Russell had hit another vehicle in Frisco, Colo., police said.