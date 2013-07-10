Police: Broncos execs' blood-alcohol levels over limit

New information emerged Wednesday regarding the recent driving under the influence arrests of two Denver Broncos executives.
Broncos director of pro personnel Tom Heckert blew a 0.162 on his breath test nearly seven hours after his June 11 DUI arrest, according to information The Denver Post obtained from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. That's nearly double Colorado's legal limit of .08.
Heckert was stopped in Parker, Colo., after his car struck the median and almost hit a stoplight, according an affidavit obtained by NFL Network and NFL.com.
The Denver Post and WZVN-TV reported that Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell's blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.246 when he was arrested July 6. That's more than three times the legal limit.
According to the affidavit, Russell had an open bottle of peppermint schnapps in his truck at the time of his arrest in Breckenridge, Colo. He allegedly was traveling 40 mph when he hit a parked police car, sending the officer who was inside to the hospital with neck and back pain and lacerations to his right arm. Minutes earlier, Russell had hit another vehicle in Frisco, Colo., police said.
The Broncos publicly have indicated that both men will be punished and the discipline should be significant.
Mike Klis of The Post reported that the team consulted with the NFL on Wednesday, but punishment might take a week to work out.
"This is bigger than football," Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth said. "It's obviously very serious. We need to make sure we handle this the right way and give careful consideration to all of the issues involved. That process takes time."