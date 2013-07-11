Police: Alfonzo Dennard of Patriots arrested for DUI

UPDATES: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, via a source who has heard specifics of Dennard's side of the incident, that Dennard attempted to blow for a Breathalyzer test at least twice. Each time, the attempt was not deemed to have been blown hard enough to meet officers' qualifications. That number was believed to be below the legal limit. He was not asked to take a blood test. Thus, he was described as not complying. The source told Rapoport the results of the field sobriety test did not indicate someone under the influence. Dennard did not "fail" it, he was told. In the police report, the outcome of the test is not noted, just that it occurred.