Around the League

Presented By

Police: Alfonzo Dennard of Patriots arrested for DUI

Published: Jul 11, 2013 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

In the thick of a troubling offseason for the New England Patriots, the team has encountered more bad news.

Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was arrested and cited for driving under the influence, then released, Lincoln (Neb.) Police Department spokeswoman Katie Flood told NFL.com and NFL Network on Thursday morning.

The Omaha World-Herald first reported the news.

Dennard, who was alone in the vehicle, was stopped just before 2 a.m. CT on Thursday, after a sergeant with the Lincoln Police Department observed a red Honda Accord sedan straddling lane lines.

Upon contact, Dennard emitted an odor of alcohol and displayed signs of impairment, Flood said. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted at the scene, and Dennard, 23, was transported to Cornhusker Place, a licensed substance abuse treatment center, for a formal breath test, but he would not provide an adequate breath sample for testing, according to Flood. He was not jailed.

Dennard also was cited for refusal of a chemical test and straddling lane lines, Flood said. Dennard has a court date scheduled for Aug. 12, and Flood added that the Lincoln City Attorney's Office will determine what charges Dennard will face, if any.

This isn't Dennard's first run-in with the law. Three months ago, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation after he was found guilty of felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest in connection to an April 2012 incident. The judge in that case said she would permit Dennard to wait until March 1, 2014 to serve his sentence. It's unclear if this incident will alter that decision, but either way, Dennard faces the possibility of punishment from the NFL.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2012, Dennard slid down draft boards because of the incident with the police officer.

The Patriots took a gamble on Dennard, who is projected to start across from Aqib Talib this season. Now, in a summer filled with legal trouble for the Patriots after former tight end Aaron Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder, it will be interesting to see how the franchise ultimately responds to this latest disruption.

UPDATES: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, via a source who has heard specifics of Dennard's side of the incident, that Dennard attempted to blow for a Breathalyzer test at least twice. Each time, the attempt was not deemed to have been blown hard enough to meet officers' qualifications. That number was believed to be below the legal limit. He was not asked to take a blood test. Thus, he was described as not complying. The source told Rapoport the results of the field sobriety test did not indicate someone under the influence. Dennard did not "fail" it, he was told. In the police report, the outcome of the test is not noted, just that it occurred.

The Patriots released the following statement in response to Dennard's latest arrest: "The New England Patriots are extremely disappointed to learn of Alfonzo Dennard's arrest. We take this matter very seriously and are working to get more information on the incident."

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league "will look into it, as we would any such incident, but will not speculate on an outcome until all the facts are known."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More